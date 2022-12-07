Shane Jimenez from Deer Valley’s Ski school tells us Deer Valley is known as a great place to learn to ski because they focus on one teaching just that sport, with great learning terrain! They have the Wide West beginner area that just underwent a large renovations for this season, and for the 2022/23 ski season, Deer Valley is offering expanded beginner area access.

Deer Valley’s Ski School and students will be able to quickly access more beginner teaching terrain and a new lift will provide an additional option for skiers wishing to navigate out of the base area. The $6 million investment will also provide enhancements to the existing Snowflake chairlift, reconfigure the surface lifts, and regrade the beginner terrain.

The surface lift layout will allow for a lot of practice on skis without needing to worry about the pressure of getting on or off of a chairlift. This is exciting for students both young and old.

There are over 500 ski instructors employed, many have high-level certifications and have been employed for numerous years. Class sizes are are kept low, as well as instructor to participant ratios.

Ski rentals are on site! Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available on deervalley.com

Kids programs:

Adventure Club (7-12 years)

Reindeer Club (5-6 years)

Bambi Club (4 years)

Fawn Special (3 years) one hour/one-on-one instruction paired with indoor time in our state-licensed childcare facility

Teen Escape- special offering during peak time for students age 13-17. Any ability and class size is 5-8 students

Adult Max 4 lessons- available for ages 13+ — Max 4 lessons help improve your skiing in the comfort of a small-group setting with a maximum of four students. Skiers are grouped by ability, comfort level, and lesson goals. Like the name says, the groups never have more than 4 participants

Private lessons- one on one attention, customized to your needs and group (up to 5 people per instructor). Available to ages 2 and up

Learning Area Tickets: $65 (all ages, single-day) Valid on Snowflake, Silver Lake Express, Viking, Judge and all conveyor lifts only. For skiing on Wide West, Trainer and conveyor lift areas.