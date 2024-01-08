Katie Burrell is a comedian, filmmaker, influencer, and “professional leisure athlete”. The film “Weak Layers” follows a stuck-in-life ski town local and her two younger, rowdier roommates who after being evicted from their rental house, enter a 72-hour ski film competition against the best pros in the world, taking the glossy male-dominated industry down a notch or two while trying to win prize money to put a roof over their heads.

A woman of many talents, Katie co-wrote and directed Weak Layers in addition to starring in the film. She plays Cleo Brown, a ski town local and aspiring adventure filmmaker who acts as the responsible center of the group. She stars alongside Jadyn Wong and Chelsea Conwright who play her wild roommates as well as Evan Jonigkeit and Neal Bledsoe. The film also includes famous cameos from high-altitude talent such as Michelle Parker, JT Holmes, Jonny Moseley, Cody Townsend, Elyse Saugstad, Scott Gaffney, Connery Lundin, and Amie Engerbreston.

Weak Layers is out in theaters on January 5th and on VOD on February 6th via Greenwich Entertainment.

www.weaklayers.com IG @weaklayers