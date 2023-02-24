SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Fashion is a way to express yourself. Sometimes however, it can be a challenge to find something that represents you and is with the modern or classic times while on a budget. It can also be a challenge to be fashion forward yet appropriate and comfortable for the weather. Thankfully, Regina Snape, owner of Lavish Fix, has the best picks for your passion for fashion. Lavish Fix is a Black owned and woman owned business.

A native to New York City, Snape was accustomed to bold and exciting size inclusive fashion. Upon moving to Utah, Snape noticed a lack of size inclusive fashion and decided to take matters into her own hands. Lavish Fix has a plethora of items for any season that are fashionable, comfortable and for any season. The brand has a great collection of sizes from XS-4XL. The brand will fit nearly anyone’s budget. Lavish Fix ships nationwide and currently is offering a 10% promo code for first time customers with code: GOOD4UTAH.