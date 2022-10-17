Eleven-year-old Avery Godfrey came to GTU to dance heart out and show us her jazz choreography. Godfrey’s mother, Rachel Godfrey, encouraged her to join a competition hosted by fellow GTU guest Michael Buble. The younger Godfrey, who is currently in sixth grade, has been dancing since she was three years old at Local Motion Dance Studio in South Jordan. Currently, Godfrey ranks 35 in a pool of over 250 participants.

If Godfrey wins the contest, she can win a trip to California where she will go to Disneyland as well as see the season finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The winner also receives a video call with Buble and a private dance lesson with native Utahan and DWTS judge Derek Hough. Godfrey arranged her own routine to Buble’s newest song “Higher” from the titular album, which is performed at the end of GTU’s first hour.

Vote for Godfrey in the contest. Voting is available daily until Nov. 7.

tinyurl.com/AveryGodfreyDance

Instagram: @AveryGodfreyDance