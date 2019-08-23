Six unexpected ideas for the weekend!

Broadway Princess Party at the Sandy Ampitheatre is happening Friday, August 23rd at 7 pm. If you love Broadway, musicals, or princesses, you won’t want to miss this show, direct from New York City! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast) and the voice of ‘Meg’ in Hercules, and Drama Desk nominee Christy Altomare (Anastasia) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy, musical director extraordinaire, Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof) and special guest prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress, national tour). Dress in your best royal attire (or cosplay) and you may even win a prize! More at sandyamp.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3081/1345?backlist=%2f

The 50 women fundraiser and mixer is taking place Friday August 23 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at The Ladybird Society in Salt Lake City. Some of the most interesting women from the Wasatch Front will gather to enjoy each other’s company while helping to empower young women in Mali, West Africa. Enjoy light appetizers and drinks, bid on an auction basket and take home a swag bag filled with goodies from our lovely sponsors, share your ideas for women’s empowerment, and learn just a little bit about how you can be part of a group of amazing women who work together to help girls in Mali learn, grow, and find their power. Tickets are $10 if prepaid; $12 at the door. More at malirisingfdn.org/50women

Intermountain all women hoop dance competition happens Saturday, August 24th from 10-5 pm at This is the place Heritage Park. This is the first ever event of it’s kind. Nowhere else in the world will you be able to see all-female contesants hoop dance for the people, for the prize money, and for the title. Utah is home to the one the highest number of hoop dancers in the country but welcomes Native female hoop dancers from everywhere. Come celebrate the bearers of life and their stunning agility, poise, skill, and storytelling. $7 adults, $6 seniors (65 +), $5 children (3-11), and free for children under 2. thisistheplace.org/todays-fun/hoop-dance-competition

Rose Exposed at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts center Saturday, August 24th at 8 pm. The Performing Arts Coalition (PAC) invites you to put down your device and see what’s trending on stage by joining us for the 2019 edition of ROSE EXPOSED, an annual celebration of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center presented by three dance companies, two theatre companies and a music company, all in residence at the Rose. Once a year, they co-produce a lively, one-night-only showing of all-new short works: some created that day, some rehearsed a few days in advance, all being shared with their first (and maybe only) audience—you! Once we arrived at a theme and title for this year’s installment—#TRENDING—total freedom of interpretation was offered to the playwrights and choreographers. Participating: Gina Bachauer, Plan-B Theatre, PYGmalion Theatre Company, Repertory Dance Theatre’s Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, and SB Dance. More at roseexposed.org/

Blue Moon Festival at Holladay City Park and Playground Saturday, August 24th from 4pm to 10 pm. Free festival with music, art, food, and children’s art activities. Enjoy great food and drink, live music, 33 visual arts vendors, and children’s art activities! Also enjoy pop-up musicians and a 6:00 pm performance by SLC 7, and an 8:00 pm performance by the Caleb Chapman Crescent Super Band. More at holladayarts.org/

Canyon 2 canyon bike ride is this Saturday, August 24 6:50 am to 10 pm. Join Bryce Canyon City and the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association in the annual Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride. Fun for the whole family, they are inviting bikers to come and ride the trail and enjoy the beauty of the two canyons. Starting at Bryce Canyon’s Inspiration Point and ending in Red Canyon- 17 miles trail. If you don’t have your own bike, bikes are available to rent at the Sinclair Station. Registration will start at 6:50am on August 24, 2019 located on the grass area next to the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station. There will be three separate starting points. More at visitbrycecanyoncity.com/canyon2canyonbikeride/