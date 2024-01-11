The wives of King Henry the Eighth are rocking out to take back history…or should we say “her”story! “Six” the musical is on stage at The Eccles now through January 21st, and actor Zan Berube who plays Anne Boleyn joined us for two segments to talk about her journey to the North American tour, as well as what it’s like to embody this take of Anne, which draws inspiration from Avril Lavigne and Miley Cyrus.

“Six” won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

