Six Southern Utah events

Friday, October 4th is the final night of the St. George Streetfest! Historic St. George Main Street will be transformed into a multi-stage outdoor concert venue and street market with entertainment for all ages. Local arts, bands, vendors, and food, quality activities and entertainment. 6 pm to midnight. More at stgeorgestreetfest.com/

The Fremont String Quartet will perform Saturday, October 5th at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Presented by the Celebrity Concert Series at the Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center, this exciting new string quartet is comprised of the principals of the Utah Symphony. Their first performance was at a brewery as part of the Utah Symphony’s Great American Road Trip in late 2017! The quartet’s name is an homage to early inhabitants of Utah, who, nearly a thousand years ago, carved and painted exquisite images on desert rocks close to where the quartet made its debut. Tickets and details at tickets.dsutix.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=151

Red Rock Haunt is an unforgettable Halloween experience that opened for the first time on Friday the 13th last month! This is Utah’s newest Halloween attraction. Haunted houses are a popular fall activity across the country, but unlike your typical pumpkin farm, Red Rock Haunt focus exclusively on acting and special effects to send shivers down your spine. Plan on seeing a circus of horror, towering castle walls, and dark dungeons within Red Rock Haunt. Housed entirely inside a 8,000 sq ft tent, our artisans are busy creating a highly detailed and life-like realm of terror. Setting foot inside will be like stepping into another world where you can face your biggest fears. Tickets $13 – $15 4621 South Pioneer Rd. Open now, running various days through October 24th. Tickets and details at redrockhaunt.com/index.html

Art in Kayenta at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins is a fabulous three-day event that runs from Friday October 11th through Sunday the 13th. Each year, thousands of art lovers make their way to Kayenta to enjoy not just art but stunning autumn desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden with live music and Kayenta’s own Xetava Gardens Café. Wind your way through a collection of over 40 juried, regional and national artists who specialize in media ranging from sculpture to painting, jewelry to ceramics, wood to metal and more. And then unwind to live music at the beer and wine garden. The festival also hosts a silent auction featuring the original work of the attending artists. Festival guests will have the exclusive opportunity to bid on selected art pieces. The auction is hosted by the nonprofit Kayenta Arts Foundation, with proceeds benefiting The Center for the Arts at Kayenta theater. Admission is free! More at kayentaarts.com/event/art-in-kayenta-2/2019-10-11/

St. George Marathon: Mayors Walk. Be one of 700 participants and participate in the exciting St. George Marathon experience as you walk to the St. George Marathon finish line with Mayor Jon Pike, family, and friends! The Walk begins at 6:45 a.m. at Sand Town Park, 700 North Bluff Street, and follows Diagonal Street to Main Street, down to 200 South, over to 200 East and ends at the finish line on the South side Worthen Park, 350 East 300 South. Walkers must finish by 8:00 a.m. to ensure an open course for the Marathon Wheelchair Division. $10, and fee includes walk t-shirt (first come, first served), walker number, and light post-walk breakfast. More at stgeorgemarathon.com/registration/mayorswalkregistration

Pan St. George: The Untold Story of Peter Pan by SALT contemporary dance company at the Tonaquint Nature Center. Thursday October 10, Friday October 11, Saturday October 12 at 6:30. It’s the fourth annual production of PAN! Come experience the magic of PAN in St. George, where aspiring dancers from the local community will perform alongside SALT professionals. Join them the as they take you on an adventure with Peter and the Lost Boys, and share their journey to Neverland. General admission $15. Ticekts and details at saltdance.com/panstgeorge/