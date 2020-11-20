Six restaurant recommendations with Foody Fellowship

Steve Kinyon of Foody Fellowship was in the house today with not one, not two, but six restaurant recommendations! He brought us a variety, from sushi to cookies to nachos and beyond! Check out the clips, and follow Steve at www.foodyfellowship.com and on IG at @foodyfellowship

Itto Sushi on IG @ittosushi
Ittoutah.com
Three locations: Orem, SLC, and Midvale

Marketstreet Grill on IG @marketstreetutah
Marketstreetgrill.com
Three locations: Cottonwood, South Jordan, and SLC

Rubysnap on IG @rubysnap
Rubysnap.com
770 S 300 W Salt Lake City, Utah

Insta @fatboyphillies
400 s state street SLC
5823 state street, Murray

Nacho Daddy SLC
Insta:@nachodaddyslc
Nachodaddy.com
241 W 200 S Salt Lake City, Utah

Smokin Bones 
@smokinbonesbbqut
https://www.smokinbonesbbqut.com/
364 S 200 W Bountiful, Utah

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

