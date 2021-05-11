Six organization tips for Mom to end the school year

Adriana Hanzon with FunLoveandFamily came by to share six organization tips for moms (and dads) to end the school year!

Let’s finish the school year strong and somewhat organized:

1. Get plastic bins to keep kid’s school papers, artwork, awards, etc. Throw away as much as you can! But for those precious memories, you want to keep, get under the bed bins for each kid to store everything you want to keep from the school year.

2. Keep a binder with plastic sheets with all the important documents for your kids (and the entire family!), birth certificates, passports, vaccination cards, etc., so that you know where they are when you need them!

3. Have a visible menu board for the week so you know what you’re eating for dinner every day of the week. Plan your meals at the beginning of the week! It helps with the brain fatigue of having to decide every day what to eat.

4. Create a recipe binder with your family’s favorite recipes. Put them in a plastic sheet or laminate them so they are preserved well.

5. Label your laundry baskets ‘clean’ or ‘dirty,’ or use different colors to know which basket has the clean/dirty clothes. Also, use bags for socks, bras, or delicate pieces.

6. Keep a basket in the back of your car for emergencies or impromptu picnics or splash pad stops. For Adriana she keeps snacks, water bottles, a first aid kit, some cash, a towel (summer), sunscreen, or a blanket (winter).

