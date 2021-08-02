Six items to get when heading back to school

Dawn McCarthy, from Dawn’s Corner, gave us six items that are a must for getting back to school and for work.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer is formulated with Olay’s powerhouse peptide formula that features small molecules that penetrate the skin surface, visibly firming the skin in just one day. It’s highest concentration of peptide molecules has been shown to boost natural collagen production.

WOW Skin Science– Apples aren’t only great for teachers, but also to clarify and detox your hair & skin. Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the Amazon Top-Selling WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair. Suitable for all hair types, it will leave your hair smoother, stronger, and flake-free.

Clio Snacks – Granola & Yogurt Parfait-Clio is shaking up the breakfast and snacking category with the world’s first Granola & Yogurt Parfait bar, available in Strawberry and Coconut. Combining Clio’s signature creamy cheesecake-like yogurt with a layer of crunchy granola, Clio takes the classic parfait everyone knows and loves and flips it on its head into a snack bar you can grab from your fridge.

Dawn Antibacterial Hand Soap has a dual formula that both cuts grease on dishes with 50% less scrubbing and removes up to 99% of bacteria from hands. You can count on this product not only to cut through the grease on dirty dishes but also to fight bacteria on your hands.

PranaSpaCeuticals– The Pimple Dimple Acne Patches are the Simple and perfect antidote for overnight care that works like a sponge to purge the blemish from infection and is generally neutral. The BanAcne Kit is a must for teens! Banana oils naturally help prevent breakouts from the start, and this system will have you clear in no time.

Daily Core Essentials – has been offering premium nutritional supplements to support children’s health from infancy through their teen years to keep them healthy and strong. Their ‘Daily Core Essentials’ help improve, enhance, and support children’s overall health for life, and back to school.

