Six ideas for this weekend!

Beer and Ballet with Ballet West happens this Friday, Nov 1 from 6 pm – 9 pm. It’s a special event that gives guests a sneak preview of upcoming repertoire all while enjoying craft beer and pub fare. Ballet West II will be performing Piece of My Heart, and Divertimento. The classical ballet Divertimento takes its name from a musical term that means a work that entertains and amuses. Ballet West Resident Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s high-energy creation is set to the music of Janis Joplin. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. balletwest.org/events/beer-and-ballet-2019

The Sharing Place’s Day of the Dead is not your average fundraising gala. Saturday, Nov 2 from 6 pm – 11 pm, guests have the opportunity to get sugar skull face paint, visit psychic readers, honor a loved one at our memorial altar, and enjoy a delicious dinner from Red Iguana. This unique event is a celebration of life and remembrance as much as a fundraiser. And, the best part is all funds from sponsorships, ticket sales, and activities will benefit grief groups at The Sharing Place and in the community. thesharingplace.org/dod2019/

Masquerade, Presented by SALT Contemporary Dance at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater is taking place Saturday, Nov 2 at 9 pm. This is an alluring event with dancing, mingling with company members, and having a good time. Tickets can be purchased individually, or as an add on with SALT in Concert performance tickets. 2019 saltdance.com

Open Studios for Artists with Disabilities at Art Access Gallery takes place on Saturday, November 2 from 10 am – 4 pm. Come spend the day at Art Access during their Open Studio. The Open Studio program invites artists with disabilities into their workshop for a day of professional development. Participants can use their materials, receive feedback, and benefit from individual and group support. Each session is hosted by a different professional artist. Professional artists offer suggestions, answer questions, and assist with technique. This Open Studio will be facilitated by Megan Hallet. Art Access provides snacks and basic art materials. There is a microwave and toaster over on site. Age: 17+ free, but registration is required. accessart.org/special-events/calendar/art-access/356-356-open-studio-for-artists-with-disabilities

One Night in Havana happens on Saturday, Nov 2 at 7:30 at the Cox Performing Arts Center at Dixie State University. The Cuban’s unite when singer Noybel Gorgoy and conductor Yunior Lopez celebrate music from their homeland with this one night only event. Reminiscent of Buena Vista Social Club’s revival of pre-revolutionary Cuban music, One Night in Havana features Buena Vista classics like Chan Chan, Quizas, Quizas, Quizas, and El Cuarto de Tula, alongside other Cuban favorites popularized by artists like Celia Cruz, Beny More, and Los Zafiros. Making her YAO debut, Cuban-born singer, Noybel Gorgoy, will take you through a tour of beautiful Havana, which will have you singing and dancing all night long.

dsutix.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1386

Musical Sweeny Todd is running through November 9th with Utah Repertory Theatre at The Noorda Center for performing arts at Utah Valley University. This Halloween season, meet the villainous, blood-thirsty barber, Sweeney Todd. Starring Tony Nominee Jeff McCarthy, a true Broadway leading man, as Sweeney, and Jacquelyne Jones, award-winning former UVU student, as Mrs. Lovett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a thrilling morality tale exploring the themes of abuse of power and destructive nature of revenge. A celebration of the 40th anniversary of this multiple Tony Award-winning masterpiece. In this hauntingly chilling musical, Sweeney seeks vengeance on those who destroyed his life by systematically slicing throats of his barbershop clientele. While Mrs. Lovett, his partner in crime, disposes of the bodies by baking them into savory meat pies. “Sweeney Todd” combines macabre melodrama and morbid humor with “the worst pies in London.” The recipe includes a sumptuous score that will leave you wanting seconds. uvu.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx?search=sweeney+todd&PageNumber=1&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=ticketing&utm_campaign=soa&utm_content=sweeney%20todd%20fb%20event%20page&fbclid=IwAR1HeFs_mWojkQSx7qxOwgwxJmGien8-pfsK7Rks1JEBH36dxrS7-ALSsT4