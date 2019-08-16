Six ideas for the weekend!

Wondering what to do this weekend? Look no further. Deena Marie has you covered with six ideas, ranging from kid-friendly to just the grown-ups.

A Night to Remember is an aerobatic and cirque show happening Saturday, August 17 at 8 pm. Lose yourself in the magic, and imagination of an Aerobatics Circus Show. Aerial Silks, Trapeze, Corde Lisse, and a variety of other mesmerizing acts! Performers DUO TRANSCEND, 2018 “America’s Got Talent” finalists, bring their incredible trapeze and roller skating performance to the Draper Amphitheater to mesmerize and inspire. Front Chairs: $17 Reserved Grass Tiers: $11 ticket prices go up $4 day of show. More at draper.ut.us/1474/A-Night-To-Remember

Sharktastic Saturday at Thanksgiving Point Museum of Ancient Life is happening Saturday, August 17 from 10-2. From the ancient Megalodon shark, to Hammerheads and Great Whites, sharks are one of the most mysterious creatures on the planet. Grab your favorite shark fans and head over to the Museum of Ancient Life for interactive educational activities, shark dissection, and thrills inspired by one of the oldest species on Earth. Free for Thanksgiving Point members. Included with Museum of Ancient Life admission. More at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/sharktastic-saturday/

The Festival of Flavors at Brian Head Resort happens Saturday, August 17 from 11am – 8 pm. Come enjoy Utah’s local flavors. Try beers from craft breweries such as Wasatch, Zion, Canyon, and Uinta. There will also be spirits from Ogden’s Own, and great local wine from Cedar City’s IG Winery. Enjoy live music from A La Mode, Vinyl Fusion, and Safety Orange. Lifts will also be open for mountain biking and summer activities for the kids. More at brianhead.com/summer-events/

The Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday, August 17 from 5:30 – 10 pm in Syracuse Jensen Nature Park. This floating lantern event is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflect upon the water. As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we light the water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It’s a night that you’ll never forget. $25 – $40. More at waterlanternfestival.com/

Join Weller Book Works Saturday, August 17 from 4-6 pm to celebrate their 90th birthday. Weller’s was founded in 1929 by Gustav Weller. The store began as Zion’s Bookstore. It has gone through many changes and 4 generations of Wellers over the years. Remarks will be held at 4:30 PM, followed by cake. There will be hors d’oeuvers and beverages. Exclusive merch will be available featuring one of a kind design by Pat Bagley, made exclusively for the event. Look back at 90 years, and forward to what lies in store. More at wellerbookworks.com/store-history

The Bearclaw Supper Club is taking place Saturday, August 17 at 5 pm at Sundance Resort. Each Bearclaw Supper Club event features a special menu prepared by Sundance’s executive chef served outside Bearclaw Cabin – Sundance’s mountaintop eatery. Guests will enjoy a scenic lift ride to the top of the mountain, cocktails, live music and 360-degree views of the Wasatch Mountain Range as they dine. This summer, Sundance offers two Supper Club variations: the Chef’s Seated Tasting Menu and the Supper Club Soirée. More at sundanceresort.com/events/bearclaw-supper-club/