Six ideas for the weekend

Terror in the Mall is a not-to-be missed Halloween Dance Party for those 18 years of age and over. Join the fun at the Provo Towne Centre Mall tonight, Friday 10/25 at 9:30 pm. This is the third year in a row, this time with more sound, more lighting, and more upgraded special effects. The venue has been upgraded to accommodate more guests than ever before. Expect a two-story dance floor, the best DJ’s in Utah, and free energy drinks for VIP’s. Costumes are encouraged, show up early to purchase your tickets, or hop online. $12 at the door, $25 VIP. Tickets at nightout.com/events/terror-in-the-mall-2019/tickets?utm_campaign=facebook-event-page-55&utm_medium=tracking+link&utm_source=Facebook+Event+Page

Celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights at Discovery Gateway tonight, Friday 10/25 from 3 pm to 6 pm. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Join Discovery Gateway for fun activities like creating your own paper lanterns, sand art, and henna! Included with admission or free for members. More info at www.discoverygateway.org/event/diwali/

The Lindon Halloween Carnival happens at the Lindon Community Center tonight, Friday 10/25 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. It’s the second annual Halloween Carnival of it’s kind. The Spook-tivities include a Trunk-or-Treat, Halloween Tattoo Parlor, Prizes, Spook Alley, and more! Don’t forget a flashlight for our Flashlight Candy Search (starts around 7:15 PM). Dress up, and bring your candy bag. Details at lindonrecreation.org/events

Family Late night at the Natural History Museum of Utah happens tonight, Friday 10/25 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Join the museum for an evening of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) explorations. There will be all sorts of exciting science activities for you to participate in from salt water painting, rollercoaster creations, and owl pellet dissections to insect encounters, block bots, and more. Plus full access to visit the Museum’s galleries! Activities will be geared towards 5-12 year olds, but all are invited to attend with an adult chaperone/parent. No solo adults please. Arrive having eaten dinner; a light snack will be provided. More at nhmu.utah.edu/events/family-late-night-full-steam-ahead-0

“Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” presented by KUER at the Eccles theater is happening tonight, Friday 10/25 at 7:30. Now in its 22nd season, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” is National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail. These special appearances in Salt Lake City mark our 1000th original performance since our debut in 1998. Ages 8 and up. Tickets and more at artsaltlake.org/production/wait-wait-dont-tell-me/

Peterson Farms League Night at Peterson Family Farms is tonight, Friday 10/25 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Each Friday from 5 to 9 PM, the farm invites their food truck friends and customers onto the farm to experience food made from scratch. The trucks use a product from the farm’s market in their meals as an extra way to incorporate the freshness in their menus. Join them for a weekly, family-friendly night out on the farm! More info at petersenfamilyfarm.com/