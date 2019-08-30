Six ideas for Labor Day weekend

Layton Fest is happening Friday night August 30th at 5:30 pm in Layton Commons Park, the F.E.S.T. stands for Farmers – Locally grown fruits and vegetables. Entertainment – Local musicians, bands, and performers will be there entertaining attendees. Shopping – Local artwork, hand crafted items, apparel, and jewelry are just a few of the items available. Trucks – Food trucks offering a wide variety of food will also be attending Layton F.E.S.T. Come walk through Constitution Circle on Friday night and see what Layton F.E.S.T. has to offer. It’s a great place to enjoy shopping, good food, lively entertainment and have fun! More at laytonfest.com

First Annual Food and Beverage Festival presented by Taste Buds Events happens Saturday, August 31st from 11 am to 7 pm at The District Megaplex Theaters in South Jordan. Join us and expand your taste buds with Utah’s finest local food and beverage suppliers. There’s something for everyone including games, giveaways, face painting and more. Admission is free, with an option to purchase a VIP ticket for those 21 years of age and over. More at tastebudsevent.com

Chalk the Walk presented by Salt Lake County Library Services at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan takes place Saturday August 31st from 9 am to 6 pm. Spend the day watching artists fill the sidewalks with unique and exciting artwork at the County Library’s third-annual Chalk the Walk art festival. A free, day-long sidewalk art event on the sidewalks surrounding the Library’s Viridian Event Center, Chalk the Walk is an opportunity to enjoy art, music and other festivities while artists perfect their masterpieces. More at eventbrite.com/e/chalk-the-walk-art-festival-2019-registration-60471768688

Sugarhouse backyard bash happens this Saturday, August 31st from 11 am to 8 pm. The Sugar House Big Backyard Bash is an opportunity for us to celebrate, elevate, and promote everything Sugar House through local art, food, history, commerce, and sports, all in our big community back yard – our parks! Art! Food Trucks! Beer garden! Music! Games! Fishing! Milk Carton Boat Races! Log Rolling! And More! Free! Walk, bike, or ride the S-line and join us for a fun afternoon in the park. Fairmont Park, 1049 East Sugarmont Drive http://m.facebook.com/events/366545624061701?ti=icl

Midway Swiss days happens Friday, August 30th and Saturday August 31st at 8 am both days. Swiss Days in Midway offers a wide variety of handmade items, antiques, fine art, and great Swiss food. Between 80,000 to 100,000 people descended on Midway this weekend to relish Swiss Days, a tradition here since the 1940s. Swiss Days features live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts booths, Swiss Miss Royalty, parade, 10k race, and more. midwayswissdays.com/apps/information.php

Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic Championship starts Friday August 30th and runs through September 2nd. Join us for four days of family fun and exciting competition at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center featuring the world’s top sheepdogs and herders. Watching world-class sheep dogs at work will take your breath away – but that’s just the beginning at the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship! Since 2003, the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship has been an exciting showcase of the human-canine bond – luring thousands of spectators annually to Midway to catch these dogs and handlers in action. This event is family friendly and offers a ton to do and see. Delicious food, animal shows, unique vendors, activities and more await you and your family! soldierhollowclassic.com