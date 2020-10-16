6 fall weekend activities

Six ideas for your weekend! Social distancing is in effect, but you can still (safely) have fun!

Seasons Aspens with the Paint Mixer in Park City tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 – All classes are 50% OFF until our grant money runs out! The goal here is to encourage everyone to try something new, and create something special! All ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to join in the creative adventure. Step-by-step instruction and materials are provided. The Paint Mixer is Utah’s first locally owned and operated paint and sip experience. May our studio be your creative space, where you can let loose, get messy and create freely! Register for your seat. Arrive 15 minutes before the start of the scheduled class time. In order to ensure the best experience for you and other guests, classes will be closed to entry 15 minutes after the scheduled start time. If you are running more than 15 minutes late, we ask that you reschedule your class. If you need to cancel, we will gladly provide a credit to a future class.app.getoccasion.com/xp/6TVhXfN6?time_slot_id=gubr5d7Nxrpr

Stroker Diesel in Murray is hosting it’s first annual Truck or Treat. They will have truck beds, and trunks, decorated and handing out candy to trick or treaters. Family friendly event. Food, music, and games. This is tomorrow October 17th from 1-pm to 4pm at the shop. Park your truck, or car and decorate! The trick or treating will start at 1pm, then you can stick around for food and games!

www.strokerdiesel.com

Murray Symphony concert happens tomorrow at 7 pm at Hillcrest Jr. High. Sticks & Strings and Magical Things, Murray Symphony Concert. It’s a wonderful collection of music from classical to show tunes featuring their string and percussion sections. For the health and safety of all patrons and musicians, masks will be required and you are asked to observe social distancing in the auditorium. Members of the symphony will also be facilitating social distancing in the auditorium and on stage. Details of the program and program notes will be uploaded to their website. Tickets are not required, however, an option for donations will be made available on their website.www.murraysymphony.org

The wood collage workshop offers a morning and afternoon session tomorrow, presented by Bountiful Davis Art Center. Build a beautiful piece of art with reclaimed wood pieces. Saturday from 10 – 12. And an afternoon session from 1-3. Ages 8+ Instructor is Rebecca Klundt of @artintheparkslc Fun for a date or for families. Good for all ages! No painting just gluing. Kids are great at it and everyone will make something they love. All materials are provided.

www.bdac.org

Villains Breakfast at Station Park is tomorrow at 9 to 11 am! Twig’s Bistro Halloween Villain Breakfast is offering families more kid-friendly fun in Twig’s dining room which will feature booth and chair seating throughout, with stunning views of Station Park’s world-class show fountain with choreographed colored lights, music and dancing waters. To make reservations and get information about this paid event, call 801-447-8944 https://www.shopatstationpark.com

Monster Truck Nitro Tour in St George is tomorow. See the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as they invade the Washington County Legacy Park on October 17th for two Monster show! Incredible 10,000-pound car- crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, then rocking the house with amazing freestyle action during the nitro tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party! 1:30 pm (Pit Party 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm), 7:30 pm (Pit Party 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm) www.monstertruckent.com/st-george-ut

