SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) ABC’s General Hospital celebrates 60 years. The Soap Opera is the longest running American daytime drama series. To commemorate six decades, there will be a television special. Laura Wright and Josh Swickard, stars of General Hospital. For six decades, the beloved series has been in American homes five days a week. The special will honor the late Sonia Eddy, who portrayed Ephiphany Johnson for 16 years. Eddy passed away in December 2022. She was beloved by her fellow castmates and crew.

Wright and Swickard are both younger than the series by several years. Six decades is an accomplishment. Wright recalls watching the series in the 1990s when she was a child. Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos , has cherished her time on the series since 2005 and the relationship with viewers and fans. “It is such an honor,” says Wright. “We owe it to the fans and the writers [for] all the years of writing.”

Swickard, who has portrayed Harrison Chase since 2017, felt intimidated initially but has mastered the art in his six year tenure. He owes his success to the executive producer of the series, Frank Valentini, who is also believes is the reason the show is still on the air. The environment has been very warm and encouraging and that the cast and crew are close friends. “It was so welcoming and you almost need that in that environment because it’s so fast passed,” said Swickard. “We’re real tight.” The 60th anniversary special will air at 2 p.m. MDT on April 3 on ABC4.