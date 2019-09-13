Sitting with with the Out of Liberty actors

Jasen Wade and Brandon Ray Olive, from the movie Out of Liberty, visited the studio to tell us about their experiences while making this emotional movie.

Brandon and Jasen explain how the movie is actually told from the perspective of Jasen’s character, Samuel Tillery. It brings a whole new perspective to the movie because Samuel was not informed about the church.

They describe the movie as an old western with fighting and horse riding with a historical side because it’s based on the true story. The movie is rated PG so you can bring the whole family along.

Out of Liberty premieres in theaters Friday, September 13th!