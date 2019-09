We had the stars of the new series Stumptown on the show. Cobie Smolders and Jake Johnson talk about their characters, Dex Parios and Grey McConnell, and their unorthodox lives on the show. Jake expresses how each character has a secret that they are hiding and every episode you learn a little more about them.

The show premieres tonight, Wednesday September 25th at 10/9c. You can get closer to learning each character’s secret every Wednesday night at 10/9c on ABC.