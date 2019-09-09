Sitting down with the actors from Death of a driver

We had Cynthia Fleming and Patrick Ssenjovu, from Death of a Driver, on the show to talk about their hit play.

Death of a Driver is a political thriller about a friendship spanning the course of 20 years. Sarah, an American Engineer, moves to Kenya to build a road that will shape the country’s future. Her driver, Kennedy (played by Patrick) becomes her first employee and trusted friend. But when a dispute over a local election lands Kennedy in jail, the integrity of their alliance is questioned.

The show was selected from over 30 plays to be retooled and workshopped during SLAC’s 2018 Playwrights Lab. It also received a world premiere Off-Broadway earlier this year, but it’s returning back to Utah for a limited time.

Catch Death of a Driver September 11th – 20th at Salt Lake Acting Company. For more information or to buy tickets go to saltlakeactingcompany.org