Sitting down with author Brandon Mull

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Celebrating his new book, Brandon Mull visited us to talk all things Dragonwatch.

After Brandon’s New York Times bestselling series, Fablehaven, received such love and attention, Brandon decided to write a sequel series taking place in the same universe. The third book in the fantastical Dragonwatch series is released on October 1st.

A two-day book event will be held on September 28th at Skyline High School in Lehi. The event is the perfect opportunity to get a copy of the new book before it is officially released. Brandon will be going on a country-wide book tour to talk with kids about expanding their imagination.

To learn more about Brandon Mull’s creative universe, visit http://brandonmull.com/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook