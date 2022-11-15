SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Catch up with “The Waltons” this Thanksgiving as they reunite on the CW. The movie captures the spirit of the holiday as they take viewers back to 1934 for a harvest festival.

Stars of the film Teddy Sears, playing John Walton, and Logan Shroyer, playing John Boy, joined GTU to chat about their roles and life on set. Shroyer said transitioning to the ‘simple life’ of the 1930’s was a nice break from reality. He also added that the suspenders became a welcome accessory.

Sears said one takeaway from the movie is when times are tough, draw together to solve your problems instead of separating out.

Tune in for “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Sunday, November 20th at 6pm MT on the CW. If you miss the special, you can stream it for free on the CW app the next day.