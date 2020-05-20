Siragusa’s Taste of Italy celebrates 9 years

Siragusa’s Taste of Italy just Celebrated their nine year anniversary on May 3rd! Family owned and operated by husband and wife Ross and April Siragusa and daughter Brittany, this is a cozy Taylorsville spot with absolutely delicious cuisine! Today we sampled the tasty:

1. Lasagna Bolgnese: Layers of noodles, meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and romano cheeses baked to perfection.

2. Chicken and Shrimp Scampi: Sautéed shrimp and Grilled Chicken with, garlic butter, green onions, tomatoes and white wine tossed in a light parmesan romano cream sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

3. Tiramisu for dessert (house made): Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamed sweet mascarpone cheese dusted with cocoa.

Siragusa is locatated at 4115 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. Open Mon through Sat 11am – 9pm, Sun 10am – 8pm. During Covid 11am -8pm, and Sunday offers an all you can eat Sunday Brunch from 10 am -2:30 pm! Siragusa’s chef flips eggs and omelettes of your choice, and you can enjoy the pasta bar, fresh fruits, bacon, sausage, biscuits gravy, salads, fresh fruits, cheeses, and more!



More at www.siragusas.com