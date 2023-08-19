SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – La Caille is now offering wine & cheese pairings on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, hosted by their in-house wine specialist, Angela. Taste 5 Chateau La Caille Wines paired with artisan cheeses. The tasting is $29 for the wine, $16 for the cheese pairing, and will be held in La Caille’s beautiful Tasting Room.

Chateau La Caille Wine available for purchase only at La Caille Winery and Restaurant. The twenty acres La Caille Estate is situated in the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, are approximately twenty minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and just ten minutes from some of Utah’s world-renowned ski areas. The restaurant opened in 1975 and still retains its original Country French charm and eccentricities. La Caille presents dinner five days a week and serves brunch on the Sunday. The restaurant consists of four dining rooms and has an indoor seating capacity of four hundred guests. The Eighteenth-Century themed rooms are available for rental year round. In the warmer months, many prefer to dine on one of La Caille’s four patios with a view of majestic Little Cottonwood Canyon.

La Caille, one of Utah’s most visually stunning dining destinations is set to host the annual Salt City Wine & Dine event this month. The event showcases the very best Utah restaurants and wineries have to offer, including the delicious menu and wines produced and served by La Caille.

The second annual Salt City Wine & Dine event is set to take place on August 19th at La Caille estate. Attendees will enjoy samples of the delicious offerings from more than 40 of the best restaurants, distilleries and wineries located across Utah.

Stroll through the beautiful La Caille grounds and sample the wines produced there at La Caille. Salt City Wine & Dine is a great opportunity to get a taste of the best food, wine and other refreshments Utah has to offer.

Salt City Wine & Dine is a 21+ event, valid ID required for entry.

Visit La Caille in person at 9565 Wasatch Blvd, Sandy 84092. Visit La Caille online at LaCaille.com.

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here.

Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.