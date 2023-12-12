Loni Harmon, aka The Dating Counselor dives into the topic of being single during the holidays. To start us off, Loni reminds us that everyone has a different reaction to being single during the holiday season. You are allowed to love it or hate it.

If you know someone who is single, don’t automatically assume they are miserable because they don’t have a partner during the holidays. They might be perfectly content solo, working on their own healing, enjoying getting to know themselves, we never know where anyone is at at any given point in their journey.

What we can do is check in with them and simply ask how their holiday season is going, letting them choose to share. If they are miserable at the holidays, ask how you can support them and let them share some ideas.

If you do find yourself hating being unattached at this time of year, follow these tips. Be intentional with your time, find your community, and give yourself holidates. Date yourself! Take yourself to dinner, explore your city, and experience the things you’d like to experience rather than waiting until the time is perfect.

And, if you’re a single looking to meet someone, come to the New Years Even event Loni is sponsoring on December 29th at the Sandy Courtyard Marriott.

Tickets here: eventbrite.com Work with Loni at: thedatingcounselor.com IG @thedatingcounselor