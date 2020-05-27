Singing Daddy Daughter Duo

When Mat and his daughter Savanna decided to post a video of the two of them singing together on instagram, they never anticipated they’d go viral! Mat says music is something that “pierces souls, breaks walls”, and reminds you to “hold close the people you love.”

When he was just fourteen years old, Mat lost his dad, and went through real financial hardships. So, decided to shelf his dreams of being a singer, and focus more on his work career. With a family of four kids, singing took a back seat until Savanna asked him to join her in singing The Prayer together, which reignited his passion for singing!

Savanna had never had social media before starting her instagram account, just two months ago, to keep in touch with her music friends from choir. Not wanting to post a song of herself yet, she asked her dad to join her for her first video. Her first ever social media post has now been viewed by millions!

Mat and Savanna hope to continue to spread hope through their music as they continue recording songs, and making them available to both stream, and download everywhere.

