- On Good Things Utah this morning – Pink rang in her 44th birthday over the weekend, and she’s already displaying the wisdom of her age. The “So What” singer — whose legal name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart — celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8. On social media, she was mainly met with love and well-wishes from fans. Of course, the internet’s underbelly didn’t take long to roll over and release a spare troll.
- In a post shared to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, one particular user wished the singer, who has been known for her androgynous style throughout her career, happy birthday. Their post was noticeably addressed to the singer, albeit featured a picture of the trans-British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard. In the photo, the stand-up comedian can be seen posing on a red carpet, wearing a dress with her hair cropped short. The Grammy-winning singer’s response to the post garnered attention from fans on the platform.
- “Thank you so much,” the singer replied to the post in a tweet, which has already 3.4 million views. “I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post.” Pink’s post referred to her daughter, Willow Sage Hart. “I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful,” she continued. “It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.” Tune in as our hosts dive into this social media and parenting Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
Singer Pink responds to hate on social media for her daughter
by: Nicea DeGering
