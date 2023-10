Emily Bea is one of our favorite local singer-songwriters who has a lot to celebrate. Her baby boy Lennon just turned one, and she is releasing her new single, “Midway”, today.

She describes her vocals as similar to Norah Jones, but we say she’s one-of-a-kind. We missed hearing her soothing voice, and we promise you’ll have a visceral reaction to the strums of her guitar.

www.emilybea.com and @emilybeamusic across all social media platforms