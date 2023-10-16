SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — He’s headlining two big events this week, and is our favorite Dj around. The Ricky Barrera joined us in the studio to let us in on all of the fun. Drawing inspiration from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, he wanted to create his own Haylor Night here in Utah. Haylor Nights are a safe space to come sing and dance to the songs you know and love as an alternative to going to the clubs where most of the time it’s not the safest environment for girls.

He’ll also be playing 3 major shows for BYU’s homecoming weekend; One being at the Marriott center to kick off the basketball season and the other on Friday night outside of the football stadium. All colleges are welcome to come. Last, the BIG 12 is throwing a pre party for the student section inside of Lavell Edwards stadium.

So mark your calendar for Haylor Night on Oct 21st and BYU Homecoming Weekend Oct 19, 20, 21st. And follow along for all things Ricky on Instagram/Facebook/TikTok @therickybarrera