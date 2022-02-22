Simplify your big day with the help of a wedding coordinator

Wedding season is upon us! Your wedding is a day to remember, but can also be stressful. Sarah Wells, an Event Coordinator joined us on the show to share why hiring a wedding coordinator is essential. A wedding coordinator can provide an array of services. Whether you’re trying to find a cake, a perfect venue, or are in need of last minute tips. An event coordinator will hold your hand every step of the way.

Brides & grooms should be able to spend their day in the moment. Hiring a coordinator will take all of the stress of your big day and you will get to be present. A coordinator can be a decor manager, crisis averter, therapist and last minute magician.

Wells knows first hand what it takes to craft a beautiful wedding. “A wedding can turn into a family reunion”, said Wells. “You want them all to be present and concentrate on what they are here for.” Wells has turned her passion of professional planning into a career.

When picking the right coordinator for you, free consultations are offered to make sure the planner is a good fit. If you would like to connect with Wells to see if she’s the right planner for you, check out the website below.

Wells is offering $100 off wedding coordination package when you mention “Good Things Utah Segment.”

Business Info:

Instagram: @cultivatewithsarah

Facebook: Cultivate with Sarah

Website: https://www.cultivatewithsarah.com