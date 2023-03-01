SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for the perfect recipe for a quick and tasty meal or snack! Producer Savvy worked her magic in the kitchen, and showed how to two different types of wontons in the air fryer.

Cream Cheese Wontons Ingredients:

cream cheese

siracha

green onions

egg

water

wonton shells

Sausage Wonton Ingredients:

sausage

shredded carrots

water chestnuts

celery

wonton shells

Dipping Sauce Ingredients:

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar or rice wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions: