SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for the perfect recipe for a quick and tasty meal or snack! Producer Savvy worked her magic in the kitchen, and showed how to two different types of wontons in the air fryer.
Cream Cheese Wontons Ingredients:
- cream cheese
- siracha
- green onions
- egg
- water
- wonton shells
Sausage Wonton Ingredients:
- sausage
- shredded carrots
- water chestnuts
- celery
- wonton shells
Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon vinegar or rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
Directions:
- Combine your cream cheese, sriracha, and green onions, or dice your water chestnuts and celery.
- Fill your wonton shells with either your cream cheese mixture or cooked sausage, carrots, and celery.
- Combine your egg and water to create an egg wash to seal your wonton shells.
- Line the edges of your shell with the egg wash and pull each corner together to meet in the center, sealing your filling in the shell.
- Pop your wontons in the air fryer at 370 degrees for 5 minutes.
- Mix your honey, soy sauce, sriracha, vinegar, and sesame oil to create your sauce.
- Once your wontons are crisp, dip in the sauce and enjoy!