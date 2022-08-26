Natalie Bedford, owner and entrepreneur of Thunder Fitness Training, comes back on GTU to show us some workouts you can do with towels. Her program was rated #1 best private gym in Utah 2022. These can be done in your kitchen, no gym required. She specializes in home workouts and making them convenient for people that are too busy to go to a gym. The other great thing about her training program is the only equipment needed for her workouts can be found in the average home.

standing lateral lunge slide low runner lunge to plank plank to reverse slide pike

Thunder Fitness Training has classes now on demand for just $5/month. They can be accessed from my website or the app on Fit by wix.

