- The kids are back to school and now it’s time to focus on you and how you can work on yourself. Sophia Ruan Gushee is a Nontoxic Lifestyle Expert who has written about book about how to detoxify your life. A graduate of Brown University and Columbia Business School, Sophia has helped thousands of people enjoy healthier lives by simplifying nontoxic living, while protecting the ease and convenience of modern life. She joined us this morning to give our viewers easy changes that will get you started!
- First Gushee says it’s all about being mindful when we think of reducing your exposure to chemicals. We all tend to focus on fitness and exercise but forget about our toxic exposure to plastic water bottles when we hydrate. Instead she suggests using a stainless steel reusable water bottle and avoiding the chemicals that can contribute to health issues including obesity. She also says it’s a good idea to invest in the best water filter you can afford.
- So how can we detox while we sleep? Gushee says to reduce your exposure to wireless radiation coming from your cellphone at night, it’s best to turn your phone to Airplane Mode. Your alarm will still work and Gushee says you will get a better quality of sleep.
- For more tips go to https://www.instagram.com/ruanliving/
Simple ways to detox your life starting with those plastic water bottles
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now