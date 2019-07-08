Simple summer orzo pasta

Did someone say pasta salad? Beverly Astin joined us in the kitchen to make Orzo pasta salad!

This delicious salad is fresh, simple, and perfect for a summer picnic or even BBQ. The tiny orzo pasta adds the perfect touch to the vegetables in this dish. It will leave your mouth watering for more. You’re definitely going to want to whip this up at home!

Orzo pasta salad:

2 cups cooked orzo pasta

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

2 cups cucumber

1 cup chick peas

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 red onion

I red pepper

1 green pepper

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1 cup feta cheese

8 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Garlic salt and salt and pepper to taste

Mix everything together and enjoy!

For more recipes follow Beverly on Instagram @beverlyastin.