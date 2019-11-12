Simple skincare rituals used on challenging skin for thousands of years

Beautiful, natural products for women. Gaya Samarasingha grew up in Sri Lanka using effective natural ingredients in cooking and for her skin. Kalaia products contains very simple, effective ingredients from around the world that have been used in skincare rituals for thousands of years.

Turmeric, gotu kola, green teas (matcha and regular), cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves all have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The products target overall health and wellness of your skin, instead of treating different symptoms like acne lines and wrinkles. It’s one simple product line that works for all different ages skin types and skin tones,

A daily regimen, of cleansing, moisturizer and exfoliating powder makes it really simple. Three steps in the morning, three steps at night.

Gaya also has brought an aspect of women empowerment to her business. Growing up in a developing country and traveling around the world, she saw firsthand the limited opportunities, especially for women.

Kalaia is also a home-based business. Anybody can partner whether to make a little bit of extra money or for a full-time income. Kalaia partners with women across the country and world.

One percent of all of sales also goes towards a microloan program to provide loans to female-owned businesses. Within the 21 months of business, Kalaia has given out 20 loans to women are in 12 countries, including Pakistan and Africa.

Kalaia partners with women across the country and world.

