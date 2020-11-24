Simple petite peas for a perfect Thanksgiving side dish

Natalie Patterson, founder of BrowCap has created a brand new product in the micro-blading world! Getting your eyebrows done is an investment, and her company is here to make sure your investment is protected.

Microblading is a form of permanent makeup for your eyebrows, BrowCap can be used for microblading and brow lamentation. While your eyebrows are healing after you get them done, you can’t get them wet for 7-10 days or it ruins them! Natalie isn't a micro-blading artist, she's a client who struggled with keeping her eyebrows dry during the healing process, so she invented BrowCap.