Simple petite peas for a perfect Thanksgiving side dish

This recipe for simple petite peas for a Thanksgiving side dish is tasty, and healthy! This petites peas and red onions dish are a perfect match for any meal. Made in Italy often, the inspiration for this dish is from Elena’s great-nonna, Peirina.

For this recipe, Elena highly recommend the ‘petite’ pea or ‘baby’ sweet peas variety. Compared to the standard green pea, petite peas are smaller in stature with a more tender skin, and a delicately sweet flavor. They are also less starchy and simply, better! Since peas are the highlight of this dish it’s important to pick the right ones to create the taste and texture you desire.

Prep Time:

5 min  

Cook Time: 15 min  

Total Time: 20 min  

Yield: 4–6 1x  

Category: Savory  

Method: Italian  Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients
1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
3/4 cup red onion, diced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (16 oz/ 1 lb.) bag frozen petite peas
1 Cup chicken or vegetable broth
2 Tablespoon Italian parsley, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon butter
salt and pepper to taste

Instructions
In a large skillet, heat oil on medium heat, then add: onion, shallots, and garlic. Let cook for 5 minutes.
Add peas and broth to pan. Cook an additional 10 minutes until thoroughly cooked, but not wrinkled looking.
Finish off with butter, salt, pepper, and parsley. Mix to combine. Turn off heat and let sit in pan for 5 minutes. Serve warm!


Follow Elana on IG at @mamamiamangia__/ and online at www.mamamiamangia.com

