Simple NYE hair and makeup

Whether you’re going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve or having a party at your own house, it’s the perfect night to get a little glam without spending hours getting ready.

Maddy Pace from Studio 101 joined us with a few skin and hair prepping tips. She demonstrated on Good Things Utah producer McCall, who during the whole segment wore Polypeptide Collagel+ (by HydroPeptide) under eye masks. These will reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving your under eyes primed, hydrated and refreshed for makeup!

The Davines volume brush will also be your secret weapon to stellar volume. The powder in the refillable brush will also act like a dry shampoo too.

Put a few curls in your hair and some hair pins and you’re good to go. Maddy said stick with a few classic neutrals for your eye shadow, put on a pair of false lashes and you’re set!

Due to the timing of the segment, Maddy wasn’t able to finish the entire New Year’s Eve look on air, so you can see how it all came together here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6l2Dt1hjVH/

Call Maddy at 435-574-9776 or visit her Instagram or Facebook: @maddydoesyourhair to book an appointment with her.