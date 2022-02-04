Simple ingredient swaps to make your meal macro-friendly

On today’s Fitness Friday segment, Sarah Carlson is here to teach the importance of counting macros and how to swap out ingredients for healthier options.

Carlson shared that after completing her career as a college dancer, she found herself not knowing how to work out. She was introduced to resistance training and weight lifting and fell in love with it. She has since become a personal trainer and hopes to help others on their personal fitness journey.

Sarah is passionate about Macro Counting because it allows her the flexibility to still eat her favorite foods while still reaching her fitness goals. Macro Counting is essentially tracking the 3 macronutrients which are the building blocks of all our food, as opposed to tracking just calories. She mentioned a few simple ingredient swaps you can make in your favorite recipes to make them healthier/macro-friendly:

– Greek Yogurt instead of sour cream

– Ground Turkey instead of Ground beef

– Evaporated milk instead of heavy cream

– Chickpea pasta instead of regular pasta

A classic beef stroganoff recipe is originally 450 calories, but after the ingredient swap it is 400 calories, has almost as much fat, and is higher in protein. Sarah created a recipe book filled with 25 macro-friendly recipes that your family will love.

She offers customized nutrition coaching programs, fitness coaching programs, or a combination program with both fitness and macro coaching for those wanting to make a total lifestyle change! Info on that can be found on her website.

For everyone who follows her on Instagram and messages “Good Things Utah” Sarah will send some of her favorite high protein snacks and you will also be entered to win the Macro Friendly and Family Friendly Cookbook!

Instagram: @Sweatwith.Sarah

Website: sweatwsarah.com