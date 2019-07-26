Newsfore Opt-In Form

Simple fruit ‘pizza’

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Pattilyn Jensen from Avahlee Med Spa joined us with her two granddaughters, Reese and Ruby, for our final day of Kids in the Kitchen week.

The two girls demonstrated how to make a fruit ‘pizza.’

Ingredients:

  • Round sugar cookies
  • Cream cheese
  • Powdered sugar
  • Cool whip
  • Fruit of your choosing

Directions:

  1. Arrange cookies in the bottom of a round cake pan (lined with parchment paper)
  2. Take another piece of parchment paper and place in on top of the cookies
  3. Take another cake pan and place it on top of the parchment paper and press down to flatten out the cookies
  4. Follow baking directions
  5. Mix together 1 package cream cheese, cool whip and powdered sugar
  6. Spread the ‘frosting’ on the cookie
  7. Decorate with fruit

