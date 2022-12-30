SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Skip the gym membership while fulfilling your new year’s goals! Personal trainer, Natalie Bedford, has all the tools you need to get a good workout from the comfort of your own home. In today’s Fitness Friday segment, she shared 3 exercises that can be done with just one block. If you don’t have a block, she says you can use a towel rolled up to help assist with the movements.

Push up to leg lift (block under the knee) Elevated plank on block Core – with the block between ankles and lifting legs up and down – the block will act as a stabilizer forcing you to keep your form in check and you get an inner thigh burn.

There are so many benefits to moving your body, even if it is just a couple minutes every day. For more at home workouts, find Natalie online @thunderfitnesstraining