Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Need a simple dessert for a party or a late night snack? Our very own Lifestyle Producer, Sariah Farmer, has you covered with these delicious Apple Pie Bites!

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and an additional ¼ teaspoon for sprinkling on top of the crescent rolls
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ⅓ cup chopped pecans
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 (½-inch) slices
  • 1 (8 ounce) tube of Pillsbury Original crescent rolls

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
  4. Melt butter and toss apple slices in butter, set aside. 
  5. Arrange crescent roll triangles on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  6. Evenly distribute brown sugar mixture onto each triangle.
  7. Sprinkle each triangle evenly with the chopped pecans.
  8. Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle.
  9. Wrap crescent roll dough around each apple.
  10. Brush each crescent roll with remaining butter.
  11. Sprinkle lightly with additional apple pie spice.
  12. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown.
  13. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.