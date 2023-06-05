Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Need a simple dessert for a party or a late night snack? Our very own Lifestyle Producer, Sariah Farmer, has you covered with these delicious Apple Pie Bites!
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and an additional ¼ teaspoon for sprinkling on top of the crescent rolls
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ⅓ cup chopped pecans
- 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 (½-inch) slices
- 1 (8 ounce) tube of Pillsbury Original crescent rolls
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
- Melt butter and toss apple slices in butter, set aside.
- Arrange crescent roll triangles on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Evenly distribute brown sugar mixture onto each triangle.
- Sprinkle each triangle evenly with the chopped pecans.
- Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle.
- Wrap crescent roll dough around each apple.
- Brush each crescent roll with remaining butter.
- Sprinkle lightly with additional apple pie spice.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Cool for 5 minutes before serving.