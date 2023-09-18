- Game day just got so delicious with a couple of new recipes from the Vineyard Mom. Leslie Dabney joined us via zoom this morning to share quick and easy ideas from her kitchen in California:
- Spiral Hot Dogs
- 8 Hot dogs 8 wooden or metal skewers 8 hot dog buns Note: If you are using a wooden skewer, soak the skewer for 10 minutes in water before using. Run the skewer lengthwise through the center of the hot dog. Take a small paring knife and slice about a half an inch down from the top. Slice continuously at a diagonal going around and around moving down the hot dog. Stop before you get to the end of the hot dog. Make sure the spirals are not too close together. Keep them about an inch apart. Grill for 5-8 minutes.
- Corn Salsa Dog
- 1 cup frozen sweet corn defrosted 1 jalapeno finely diced (remove seeds and ribs) 1/2 cup finely diced tomatoes 1/2 chopped cilantro 1/4 cup finely diced red onion 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 1 tsp ground cumin 1/2 tsp salt In a mixing bowl, combine corn, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and red onion. Drizzle lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil over the veggies. Sprinkle cumin and salt and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed. Refrigerate salsa for 20 minutes before using. To assemble the hot dog, add the spiral hot dog to the bun and spoon corn salsa over the top. BLT Dog with Garlic Aioli 2 cups finely shredded lettuce- Romaine, bib or iceberg works best. 2 tomatoes cut into thinly sliced rounds 12 oz. of pork bacon Cook bacon slices in a pan on the stove on high heat or in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until it is crispy. Drain slices on a paper towel on a plate.
- Garlic Aioli
- 1 cup of mayonnaise 3 cloves of garlic grated 1/4 tsp salt 2 1/2 fresh lemon juice Place mayonnaise into a small mixing bowl. With a small grater, grate garlic into the mayonnaise. If you don’t have a grater, finely chop the garlic. Add salt and fresh lemon juice to the mayonnaise and garlic. Stir to combine. Aioli is best if refrigerated for an hour before using. To assemble the dog, place a handful of shredded lettuce into the hot dog bun. Place spiral hot dog on top of the lettuce. On one side of the hot dog add slices of tomato. On the other side, add slices of bacon. Drizzle aioli over the hot dog.
- Pizza Pepper Poppers
- 12 mini sweet bell peppers 1/2 cup Pizza sauce 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese 3 tbsp chopped fresh basil Suggested toppings: Pepperoni Mushrooms Black Olives Pickled jalapenos Preheat oven to 400 degrees Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Slice sweet mini bell peppers in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and rinse the peppers in cold water. Pat the peppers dry with a paper towel. Lay the peppers on the baking sheet cut side up. Fill the cavity of the peppers with the pizza sauce. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella over the sauce. Chop toppings to fit on the top of the peppers. Top each pepper with the desired toppings. Bake peppers 8-10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown. Sprinkle peppers with chopped basil as soon as they are out of the oven.
- These recipes are all courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.
- Spiral Hot Dogs
Simple, delicious food to munch on while you watch the next big game
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now