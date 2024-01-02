MIDVALE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Cuddle up with your softest minky blanket from BlanketsByBrian.com and this super simple sweet treat – Cheesecake Pie.

Cheesecake Pie & Homemade Graham Cracker Crust (recipe prepared by Brian Severson, Blankets By Brian)

Shopping List:

Graham Crackers (Biscotti can also be used)

Light Brown Sugar

Ground Cinnamon

1/2 Cup Butter

Lemon or Lime Juice (any concentrated juice should work)

8-ounce Cream Cheese (room temperature/soften)

Vanilla Extract

14-ounce can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

Prepare Crust:

1 3/4 Cups: Graham Cracker Crumbs (approximately 1-1/2 packages of graham crackers)

3 Tablespoons: Light Brown Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon: Ground Cinnamon

1/2 Cup: Melted Butter (1 stick or 8 Tablespoons)

*************

Combine Dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix in butter. Sprinkle and evenly distribute in 9-Inch Pie Pan or 9-inch springform cake pan”. DO NOT over-pack or press the graham cracker mixture. Keep it as light, airy, & crumbly as possible. (Overly packed/pressed graham cracker mixture WILL be challenging to cut after it sets up in the refrigerator, like concrete)

Set in the refrigerator while you make the pie filling.

Prepare Cheesecake Pie filling :

1/4 – 1/3 Cups: Lemon Juice (Lime juice will work too)

8 Ounces: Cream Cheese (1 package room temperature)

1 Teaspoon: Vanilla

1 can (14 Ounces): Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

In a bowl, mix room-temperature Cream Cheese until softened. (Must do this first, by itself) Stir in Lemon & Vanilla. Sweetened Condensed Milk last. Whip/Mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour into the Graham Cracker Crust. Refrigerate. Top with anything from fruit to ice cream toppings. (Best if you refrigerate 14-24 hours before serving.)

Store in Refrigerator, Covered.