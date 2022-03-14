Kaili Spear host of the podcast “Define” joined the GTU show to share how she is expanding on the concept surrounding self-love. We live in a world where self-love not only affects you but also the people who are surrounded by you.

Spear talked about how confidence plays a role in self-love. Confidence is about accepting yourself. Once you are confident in who you are as a person, you hold yourself differently.

“You have confidence in the sense that you know what you’re about and nothing can phase how much you care about yourself”, said Spear.

Without self-love, people start viewing themselves as an enemy or are always unsure about the decisions they make. To develop self-love Spear shared to listen to your body, write down what’s great about you, and figure out why.

Finding true love first starts with loving yourself. Without loving and accepting yourself first, more problems can happen and affect other relationships in your life.

If you would like to listen to Spears’ podcast Define, follow the links below!

Podcast – https://define.buzzsprout.com/ (you can also find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon, and more)

Facebook – Define Podcast

Instagram – @define_podcast