- On GTU this morning – Simon Cowell makes a startling announcement – Simon Cowell removes his face fillers after saying he went “too far”. The talent judge said he now prefers to look his best with the help of a healthier lifestyle. “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” he explained. “But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water.” He continued, “The only good thing of getting older is you have a lot of experience and it’s not always about the things you did well—it’s also about the things you didn’t.”
- Plus, some sad news to report out of Hollywood. Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67 years old. The actor and comedian’s family announced the sad news on his official Twitter account Tuesday, alongside a photo of Gottfried. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the family said. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family,” they added.
- And headaches are a real pain, and headache disorders are surprisingly widespread. In fact, a new study published today in The Journal of Headache and Pain suggests headaches are a common condition that affects people around the globe. Looking at data from 357 previous studies that measured the prevalence of headache disorders, the researchers found that more than half of the world’s population (52%) has one of these conditions, which include migraine and tension-type headaches. Plus, the researchers estimate that nearly 16% of people in the world have a headache on any given day. “Headaches are, in my opinion, an underground epidemic,” Dr. Gayatri Devi, professor of neurology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra Northwell, told TODAY. And it’s an epidemic that disproportionately affects women. In particular, the new study found that roughly twice as many women experience migraine and frequent headaches (15 or more headache days per month) as men. But, as frustrating and debilitating as headache disorders can be, there are ways to manage the symptoms. To read more click here: https://www.today.com/health/mind-body/women-more-headaches-men-rcna24028
- At the end of the show – A 69-year-old founder of a billion-dollar company says adding this one word to his negative thoughts ‘changed my life’: Whether or not you succeed in your goals depends on your capacity to believe that you can do it. Even as the former CEO and co-founder of the billion-dollar restaurant company Yum Brands, I’ve had moments where I wondered: Do I have what it takes? Luckily, there were several mental hacks that helped me cultivate greater confidence in myself. Tune in to hear to what word has helped him be more successful. Hope you join us this morning on GTU.