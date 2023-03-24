LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Silicon Slopes is the voice, hub, and heart of Utah’s startup and tech community. As a nonprofit organization, they strive to empower Utah’s startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all. They will be launching a new newsletter collective called The Post. Editor in Chief, Elle Griffin joined us on the show to share all about it.

The Post is a unique platform where professionals and entrepreneurs can come together to discuss the future of business and exchange ideas. It covers a wide range of topics related to the business world. These include everything from startup culture and entrepreneurship to technology, finance, and marketing. They hope to expand beyond just news and discussion.

The goal is simple: to create a community of like-minded professionals who are passionate about the future of business. Subscribers can expect to receive insightful and thought-provoking content, exclusive interviews with industry leaders, and updates on the latest trends and technologies.

If you’re interested in joining The Post community, you can visit their website at www.thepost.org or follow Silicon Slopes on Instagram and LinkedIn.