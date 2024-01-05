- On Good Things Utah this morning – People from other countries share ‘obvious’ signs that someone is an American:
- Americans have a style and personality all their own, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just noticeable when they travel aboard. Americans often stand out because of their outgoing personalities. They are friendly and enjoy having casual conversations with strangers. This is an endearing trait to a lot of people in more reserved cultures, although it can also come off as a little brash.
- An American characteristic that isn’t quite endearing to people in other countries is that they can be rather loud. In Europe, one can always notice the Americans in the restaurant because they can be heard from across the room. A Reddit user named Frosty-Ad3575 wanted to know the specific ways that Americans stand out when traveling abroad, so they asked the AskReddit subforum: “What’s an obvious sign that someone is an American?”
- So here are some “obvious” signs that someone is an American:
- Posture
“Apparently, the CIA trains American agents to not lean on things if they go undercover in foreign countries because Americans lean on anything they can while standing around.” — Clown1998
- The way we write the date
- “MMDDYYYY.” — LowRevolution6175
- Distances are different
“Anything under 4 hours is ‘close by.'” — Grey-Canary “Everything in Europe is around the corner if you’re from the US. I can drive the whole day and not leave my state, but in Europe, I can pass through 4 countries in that same time frame.” — JayHitter
- The water bottles
“I was told, ‘Americans carry water bottles around like they’re worried they’ll never have access to clean water ever again.'” — Kosher_Dill
- We hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU!
