SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Miyo Strong and Marcus Johnson from The Elizabeth Smart Foundation joined us to share the signs of trafficking and how to report it.

The Elizabeth Smart Foundation is offering a free training program called “I’m On Watch” to help educate individuals on the signs of trafficking and how to report it. The program is a series of online video modules that can be completed in the comfort of your own home at IAmOnWatch.org.

Human trafficking can happen anywhere, not just in third world countries, and it’s important to be aware of their surroundings and to speak up if something doesn’t seem right. Strong provided tips on how to get away if someone tries to grab you, including using your voice, making a fist and getting a good stance, and using counter moves to escape.

It’s important for everyone to be aware of these dangers and to know how to protect themselves and others.