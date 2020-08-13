Sign up now to audition for American Idol

American Idol Season 4 auditions are going virtual! The show launched face-to-face virtual auditions on August 10th and you can register now for your chance to audition with an American Idol producer from your home. There are some restrictions on who can audition. You must be between 15 to 28 years old to be eligible.

“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever. The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.

Auditions for Utah are on August 20th. Reserve your virtual audition now or tell a friend to sign up – just click here to apply.

Watch this video for tips from American Idol winner Just Sam.

Stay tuned to ABC4 Utah for updates on American Idol Season 4, which is set to premiere in Winter 2021.