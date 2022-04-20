- On GTU this morning – How sweet is this deal? Krispy Kreme is offering a discount based on gas prices in the US. In the first week of the promotion, Krispy Kreme announced that the average gas price was $4.11. While fears about rising prices still exist, gas prices have dropped from the first week to the second week of this promotion. On Wednesday, April 20 the price for a dozen Original Glaze donuts will be $4.08. Krispy Kreme is capitalizing on the increased attention being given to rising gas prices. The donut shop says it is tapping its “strategic donut reserve.” Across the US, a dozen donuts will be the same price as the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline. (None of this premium nonsense here.) This Wednesday, April 13, a dozen breakfast desserts will cost just $4.11!
- Plus, what’s the secret to a successful marriage? According to Julia Roberts: Kissing. The “Ticket to Paradise” star, who is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, was asked to share her secret on “The Late Show” Monday night. “Well, you would know the answer to that as well,” she told host Stephen Colbert, who has been married to his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for 28 years. On the count of three, they both revealed their secrets. For Roberts, it was “kissing” ― a far cry from Colbert’s tip to “apologize.” “Well, I would like to apologize to my wife for not saying ‘kissing,'” Colbert said.
- And we often make light of the inevitable “mid-life crisis” that happens in our forties. But what we don’t hear about is the life-changing event that happens in our mid-twenties that I like to refer to as a “quarter-life crisis. Turning 25-years-old is a critical age where the average woman fully matures, both physically and emotionally. So what are the overwhelming life changes that you go through at 25? Deena tells us why one author is struggling with the advance of time in her twenties.
- Finally, small changes in your diet can improve brain function in as a little as three weeks. If you find yourself feeling foggy or fatigued, what you put on your plate can help. According to Dr. Taz Bhatia, integrative medicine physician, certified nutrition specialist and host of the “Super Woman Wellness” podcast, certain nutrients can help with mental clarity, sleep and energy levels. And after incorporating these foods into your diet, you can see improvements relatively quickly. “The beauty about getting your diet right, is usually within three weeks you can see a change,” Dr. Bhatia told TODAY. So what foods should we be reaching for? There are specific nutrients that boost our brain power (among other benefits!) — and knowing which foods have the highest amounts will get you the most bang for your buck. “These superfoods have a ton of nutrients in every serving, so they’re efficient,” said Bhatia. Tune in or click here for a list of foods that you can incorporate into your diet today: https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/superfoods-improve-brain-power-boost-energy-rcna24795
