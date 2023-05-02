- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now in their 76th year, the Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway and are voted on by a committee of 40 theater professionals. This year’s ceremony will be held at New York’s historic United Palace on June 11th. And the incredible production that premiered right here in Utah with Pioneer Theater Company, and on our show Good Things Utah, will be front and center on Broadway’s biggest night. Shucked was just nominated for Best Musical!
- It’s the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. With an outrageously funny book by Tony Award®-winner Robert Horn an irresistible score by Grammy Award®-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award®-winner Jack O’Brien, Shucked turned Broadway on its ear and offered a kernel of hope for our divided nation. The show kicked off last fall in Salt Lake City and then went straight to Broadway this spring. Congratulations to the entire production! We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
